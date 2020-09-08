Stephen Edward Swartz, 50, of Glendale, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at his residence.
Steve was a graduate of East Hardin High School and the University of Louisville, where he earned a degree in criminal justice.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles E. Swartz, USN, RET.
Survivors include his mother, Jewel D. Swartz of Glendale; a brother, Charles D. (Lelis) Swartz of South Carolina; and a sister, Donna L. Swartz of Elizabethtown (Ed Cox of Illinois).
Cremation was chosen with a celebration of his life to be held at a later date.
Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 8 to Sep. 11, 2020.