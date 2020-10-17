Stephen Jerome McCray Sr., 67, of Vine Grove, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at his residence.



Mr. McCray was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He also had been a truck driver for Pepsi and Fort Knox Recycling.



Survivors include his wife, Betty McCray; seven children; 20 grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.



The funeral for Mr. McCray is at noon Thursday, Oct. 22, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home.



