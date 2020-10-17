1/1
Stephen Jerome McCray Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Jerome McCray Sr., 67, of Vine Grove, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. McCray was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He also had been a truck driver for Pepsi and Fort Knox Recycling.

Survivors include his wife, Betty McCray; seven children; 20 grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.

The funeral for Mr. McCray is at noon Thursday, Oct. 22, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Funeral
12:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BRUINGTON-JENKINS-STURGEON FUNERAL HOME - BRANDENBURG
198 LAWRENCE STREET
Brandenburg, KY 40108
(270) 422-2115
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved