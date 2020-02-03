Stephen Joe Hedge

Stephen Joe Hedge, 71, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Hedge was retired from the U.S. Army and a veteran of the Vietnam War.

Survivors include his loving wife, Violet Hedge of Elizabethtown; two sons, Stephen Mark Hedge and his wife, Krista, of Rineyville and Sean Clayton Hedge and his wife, Melanie, of Radcliff; and five grandchildren.

A private graveside service with military honors was Monday, Feb. 3, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 4, 2020
