Stephen Ray Love

Obituary
Stephen Ray Love, 58, of Eastview, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at his residence in Eastview.

He was born in Clarkson to Raymond Eugene and Nora Helen Higdon Love.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by a brother, Eric N. Love of Eastview; three sisters, Pamela Love of Stephensburg, Sharon Jefferies of Elizabethtown and Renea Love of Stephensburg; two nephews, Clayton Williams and Matthew Williams; and two nieces, Sarah Mountjoy and Tonya Owens.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Mana­kee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with cremation to follow.

Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 1, 2019
