Steven Brent Matthews, 57, of Guston, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville.



He was born May 4, 1962, the son of James Allen Matthews and Doris Prather Milton. Brent was a very outgoing and social person. He loved playing various sports, especially bowling, golfing, fishing, softball and hunting.



Brent was preceded in death by his father, James Matthews; and his brother, Barry Matthews.



Survivors include three children, Tara (James) Embry, Tylar (Ben) Matthews and Grace Matthews; four grandchildren, Michaela, Rhyan and Jayden Whelan and Ella Embry; his mother, Doris Milton; his brother, Tim (Scott) Matthews; his sister, Anne (Joe) Mullenix; and his stepmother, Judy Matthews.



The funeral and visitation will be held privately for Mr. Matthews' immediate family because of recent health concerns. The service will be streamed on the Hager Funeral Home Facebook page.



There will be a public memorial service at a later date.

