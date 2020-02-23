Steven Homer Wilson Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Homer Wilson Sr..
Service Information
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Obituary
Send Flowers

Steven Homer Wilson Sr., 57, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at his home.

He was a native of Hardin County, served in the U.S. Army and was a truck driver for Keyboard Carriage.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carmel Homer Wilson and Vivian Davis Wilson.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Acob of Eliza­beth­town; two sons, Steven Wilson Jr. of Elizabeth­town and Matthew Wilson of Cecilia; a daughter, April Tucker of Greensburg; two sisters, Suzanne Patterson of Cecilia and Robin Strange of Elizabethtown; and eight grandchildren.

The funeral is at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Tim Dennis officiating.

Visitation begins at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.