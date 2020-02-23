Steven Homer Wilson Sr., 57, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at his home.
He was a native of Hardin County, served in the U.S. Army and was a truck driver for Keyboard Carriage.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carmel Homer Wilson and Vivian Davis Wilson.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Acob of Elizabethtown; two sons, Steven Wilson Jr. of Elizabethtown and Matthew Wilson of Cecilia; a daughter, April Tucker of Greensburg; two sisters, Suzanne Patterson of Cecilia and Robin Strange of Elizabethtown; and eight grandchildren.
The funeral is at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Tim Dennis officiating.
Visitation begins at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 24, 2020