Steven Lee Keith, 49, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, because of complications after surgery at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Duckworth; and a brother, Justin Keith.



Survivors include his father, Ernie Keith; his stepmother, Kelli Keith; his stepfather, Al Duckworth; a sister, Debra Keith; a brother, Jason Keith; and a stepbrother, Daniel Boland.

