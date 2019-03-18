Steven Michael Lark

Obituary

Steven Michael Lark, 53, of Hudson, formerly of Vine Grove, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Jean Dahl Lark; a son, Steven Michael Lark II; five daughters, Elizabeth Marie Davidson, Kayla Woolsey, Brittany Lynn Underwood, Heather Leann Underwood and Rachel Michelle Underwood; and six grandchildren.

The funeral is at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with the Rev. John Marshall officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Funeral Home
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
270-351-3172
Funeral Home Details
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 19, 2019
