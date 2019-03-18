Obituary





Survivors include his wife, Donna Jean Dahl Lark; a son, Steven Michael Lark II; five daughters, Elizabeth Marie Davidson, Kayla Woolsey, Brittany Lynn Underwood, Heather Leann Underwood and Rachel Michelle Underwood; and six grandchildren.



The funeral is at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with the Rev. John Marshall officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



2072 S. Dixie Blvd.

Radcliff , KY 40160

270-351-3172

