Steven Michael Lark, 53, of Hudson, formerly of Vine Grove, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Jean Dahl Lark; a son, Steven Michael Lark II; five daughters, Elizabeth Marie Davidson, Kayla Woolsey, Brittany Lynn Underwood, Heather Leann Underwood and Rachel Michelle Underwood; and six grandchildren.
The funeral is at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with the Rev. John Marshall officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
270-351-3172
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 19, 2019