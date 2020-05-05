Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Taylor Greenleaf. View Sign Service Information Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home 208 West Water Street Hodgenville , KY 42748 (270)-358-4151 Send Flowers Obituary

Steven Taylor Greenleaf, 20, of Hodgenville, passed away, Monday, May 4, 2020, at his residence.



Steven loved sports, collegiate and professional, and possessed an encyclopedic mind, where he filed away enough statistics to keep a sportscaster in business for years. He especially enjoyed watching the football and basketball pro drafts with his dad. Family was important to Steven, whether in the setting of a holiday gathering or spending one-on-one time with uncles, cousins or grandparents. As a boy, he enjoyed joking with his Grandpa "Papaw" Greenleaf or teasing his Grandma Taylor who he liked to call "Old Lady." She liked it too. He had plans to go fishing with his Uncle Bill and spoke often about his great adventure with Uncle Larry in California.



Steven possessed a keen mind and held a place on the academic team in both middle school and high school. It is no surprise he was a voracious reader and was making great strides towards earning an associate degree in medical coding. His entrepreneurial spirit inspired the collaborative efforts of a group of friends who formed a successful lawn service last summer with plans to expand this year.



Steven's quiet demeanor bellied a quick wit and wry sense of humor. He had an affinity for animals, having lived many of his younger years on a farm, where he enjoyed riding around on the tractor to look at "his" cows. But he also had a respect for wildlife, having learned to hunt with his mom. He especially loved dogs and never met one that wasn't a friend. He spent countless hours with his two-legged friends playing video games and basketball or lifting weights. He also enjoyed swimming and getting out on the water, a frequent past-time of his early childhood when he often went fishing with Grandpa Taylor who called Steven his "Little Buddy.



Steven is survived by his parents, Mark and Joyce Greenleaf of Hodgenville; his new puppy, Nestle; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



In accordance with the governor's mandate, private family services will be Thursday, May 7, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with the Rev. Bruce Hiner officiating. Cremation will follow.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Hope Food Pantry, in care of, Hodgenville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 6, Hodgenville, KY 42748.

