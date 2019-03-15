Steven William Etherton

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven William Etherton.

Steven William Etherton, 35, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, March 14, 2019.

He was a native of Hardin County and worked for DFS.

He was preceded in death by his father, Steven Dale Etherton; and his grandmother, Cora "Nana" Jenkins.

Steven is survived by his mother and stepfather, Maggie and Daylon Brown of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Chasity Etherton of Elizabethtown and Alison (Ramon) Monk of Hodgenville; and two nieces, Hannah Whitaker and Taylin Monk.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Funeral Home
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.