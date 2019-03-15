Steven William Etherton, 35, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, March 14, 2019.
|
He was a native of Hardin County and worked for DFS.
He was preceded in death by his father, Steven Dale Etherton; and his grandmother, Cora "Nana" Jenkins.
Steven is survived by his mother and stepfather, Maggie and Daylon Brown of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Chasity Etherton of Elizabethtown and Alison (Ramon) Monk of Hodgenville; and two nieces, Hannah Whitaker and Taylin Monk.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 16, 2019