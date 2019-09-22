Stevin Ray Yates, 29, of Cecilia, passed away in Radcliff.
He was born in Elizabethtown to Timothy Coogle and Debra Yates.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparent, Marion Yates; and paternal grandparents, Herbert and Alberta Coogle.
He is survived by his loving parents, Timothy Ray Coogle and Debra J. Yates of Cecilia; two sisters, Tracy Yates and Cindy Yates, both of Cecilia, three nephews, Ashton, Andrew and Aiden; and his grandmother, Ollie Yates.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church in Cecilia with the Rev. Ron Davis officiating. Burial follows in Howevalley Methodist Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. today and from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Expression of sympathy may take form in contributions to Manakee Funeral Home, 2098 Leitchfield Road, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 in care of Stevin Ray Yates.
Condolences may be expressed at www.manakeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 23, 2019