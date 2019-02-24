Subash Gale

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Subash Gale.

Subash Ghale, 40, of Elizabethtown, died Thurs­day, Feb. 21, 2019.

He was a native of Nepal and co-owner of North Miles Convenience Store.

He is survived by two sisters, Shanti Ghale and Pratima Ghale; and a brother, Anand Ghale.

The funeral is at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home.

Visitation is from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Funeral Home
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.