Sue Carol Lanham, 70, of Munfordville, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Bowling Green Medical Center.
She was a native of Lebanon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Rose Brown Lanham; a brother, Bernard Lanham; and two sisters, Margaret Jane Holloway and Connie Lanham.
Survivors include five brothers, Charles, Bill, James, Donald and Ronald Lanham; a sister, Shirley Wright; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service is at 1 p.m. Wednesda, Feb. 27, at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2019