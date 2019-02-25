Sue Carol Lanham

Sue Carol Lanham, 70, of Munfordville, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Bowling Green Medical Center.

She was a native of Lebanon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Rose Brown Lanham; a brother, Bernard Lanham; and two sisters, Margaret Jane Holloway and Connie Lanham.

Survivors include five brothers, Charles, Bill, James, Donald and Ronald Lanham; a sister, Shirley Wright; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service is at 1 p.m. Wednesda, Feb. 27, at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2019
