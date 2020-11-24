Sue Dunn Flowers, 77, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington.
She was a native of Hardin County and retired from Gates as an administration assistant. She was a member of College Heights United Methodist Church for 48 years and was an active member of the United Methodist Women. She was a past matron and 50-year member of the Eastern Star Pirtle Chapter No. 449, where she was secretary of the chapter and was a diligent volunteer in helping the masons. She was an active member of the Cecilia Homemakers and was a member of the Hardin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, where she volunteered in the gift shop for many years. She was a proud member of the Howevalley Alumni Association and regularly attended the annual meetings.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Berthyal "J.B" Dunn and Thelma Pearl Dunn; and a brother, James Allen Dunn.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Randal B. Flowers; three children, Rhonda Kaye Flowers Alfredson (David), Darren Lenn Flowers and Trevor Scott Flowers (Lindy); a brother, Michael Owen Dunn; seven grandchildren, Christopher Andrew Eubank (Lindsay), Matthew Stephen Eubank (Megan), Jordan David Alfredson (Shelby), Brody Darren Flowers, Shay Elyse Flowers, Raylen Jo Flowers, and Cash Grayson Flowers; three great grandchildren; much loved brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at College Heights United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Don Sexton officiating. Because of current state mandates, the funeral will be for immediate family only and livestreamed through the funeral home Facebook page. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society
or donor's favorite charity.