Suellen Tipton, 71, of Magnolia, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at her home.
Survivors include her husband, Lloyd Tipton; a daughter, Katherine Zimmerer Dozier; a stepdaughter, Jewell Tipton Caro; two grandchildren and two stepgrandchildren.
The funeral is at noon Saturday, June 22, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus of Central Kentucky.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 18, 2019