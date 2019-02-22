Sun Cha Nibert, 71, of Radcliff, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.
She is survived by her husband, James M. Nibert; and a daughter, Mishell Nibert.
The funeral is at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with Pastor Hyuk Ju Lee officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
270-351-3172
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 23, 2019