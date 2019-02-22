Sun Cha Nibert

Obituary

Sun Cha Nibert, 71, of Radcliff, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.

She is survived by her husband, James M. Nibert; and a daughter, Mishell Nibert.

The funeral is at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with Pastor Hyuk Ju Lee officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 23, 2019
