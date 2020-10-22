1/1
Susan Harriett (Robinson) White
Susan Harriett Robinson White, 75, of Brandenburg, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, in Louisville.

Mrs. White is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Robert Keith White; two daughters, Julie White Herod and Christine White Smith; four grandchildren, Megan Kathleen and Grant Maurice Herod and Ava Bryleigh and Hadley Piper Smith; and two nephews, George and Mark Robinson.

A celebration of Susan's life will be held privately for the immediate family only, at the Fort Knox Main Post Chapel, because of COVID-19 capacity restrictions.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Louisville or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hager Funeral Home
633 Bland Street
Brandenburg, KY 40108
(270) 422-2132
