Susan Harriett Robinson White, 75, of Brandenburg, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, in Louisville.
Mrs. White is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Robert Keith White; two daughters, Julie White Herod and Christine White Smith; four grandchildren, Megan Kathleen and Grant Maurice Herod and Ava Bryleigh and Hadley Piper Smith; and two nephews, George and Mark Robinson.
A celebration of Susan's life will be held privately for the immediate family only, at the Fort Knox Main Post Chapel, because of COVID-19 capacity restrictions.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Louisville or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.