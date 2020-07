Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Susan's life story with friends and family

Share Susan's life story with friends and family

Susan Jane LaCour, 61, of Elizabethtown passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020.



Survivors include her son, Nick Daniels, and one grandchild.



Cremation was chosen with a memorial service at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store