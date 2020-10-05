1/1
Susan Turner
1954 - 2020
Susan Turner, 66, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Landmark of Louisville.

She was born Aug. 17, 1954. in Louisville. She enjoyed going to church, horseback riding, had a really big heart and enjoyed spending time caring for people and animals. She also liked to spend time watching Fox News and staying current on politics.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bud Turner Sr. and Christine Turner.

She is survived by her daughter, Lindsey (Scott) Durbin of Bardstown; a brother, Bud Turner Jr.; two sisters, Sharan Turner and JoAnn Rose; several nieces and nephews, and a granddog, Manny.

A celebration of life is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct, 8, at Barlow Funeral Home in Bardstown.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Alzheimer's Association.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2020.
