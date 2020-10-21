Susie Gardner, 76, of Hodgenville, passed away, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.



She was a member of Lincoln Memorial Baptist Church and loved going to yard sales. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. Going to see her husband, Henry, in Heaven was what she most looked forward too.



Susie was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Gardner; her parents Boyd Louis Gray and Jessie Murphy; four brothers, Gilbert Gray, James "Buck" Gray, Donnie Gray and Dewey Cundiff; and four sisters, Dorothy Frye, Lorene Mink, Jean Mauldin and Leona Morgan.



Survivors include two sons, Ricky (Karen) Gardner of Elizabethtown and Marty (Tina) Gardner of New Haven; a daughter, Sandy (Hilbert) Bottoms of Elizabethtown; four sisters, Irene Mauldin, Joyce Bales and Wanda Ramsey, all of Hodgenville, and Kathleen Edlin of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Nathan Bottoms, Cody Kennedy and Toby Gardner; and five great-grandchildren, Tristen, Thomas, Luke, Lynzie and Emma Bottoms.



Private graveside services are Friday, Oct. 23, at Lincoln Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Tom Wicker officiating.



Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.



