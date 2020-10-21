1/1
Susie Gardner
Susie Gardner, 76, of Hodgenville, passed away, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

She was a member of Lincoln Memorial Baptist Church and loved going to yard sales. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. Going to see her husband, Henry, in Heaven was what she most looked forward too.

Susie was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Gardner; her parents Boyd Louis Gray and Jessie Murphy; four brothers, Gilbert Gray, James "Buck" Gray, Donnie Gray and Dewey Cundiff; and four sisters, Dorothy Frye, Lorene Mink, Jean Mauldin and Leona Morgan.

Survivors include two sons, Ricky (Karen) Gardner of Elizabethtown and Marty (Tina) Gardner of New Haven; a daughter, Sandy (Hilbert) Bottoms of Elizabethtown; four sisters, Irene Mauldin, Joyce Bales and Wanda Ramsey, all of Hodgenville, and Kathleen Edlin of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Nathan Bottoms, Cody Kennedy and Toby Gardner; and five great-grandchildren, Tristen, Thomas, Luke, Lynzie and Emma Bottoms.

Private graveside services are Friday, Oct. 23, at Lincoln Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Tom Wicker officiating.

Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-4151
October 21, 2020
I am so sorry about Aunt Suzie. I will be praying for all of you. I remember being at her house a lot growing up. She will be missed.
Melissa Crosswhite
Family
October 21, 2020
So sorry to hear about Susie. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. They were our neighbors for over 30 years. We miss them every day.
Dale and Ida Cowles
Neighbor
