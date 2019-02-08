Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne Brown Blazer. View Sign





Suzanne was born May 19, 1933, in Elizabethtown, where she was raised. Suzanne resided most of her adult life in Minnesota and Colorado, but she never lost her soft southern accent or deep affection for her native Kentucky.



Suzanne was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She shared a full life with her husband, Fred, with whom she recently celebrated 65 years of marriage. Suzanne was a devoted mother to her four children and took immense pride and joy in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had many interests, including travel, reading, needlework and classic movies. She was a prolific letter writer and always stayed connected to her extended family and many friends.



Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents, Julia and J. McMillen Brown; her brother, Bill Brown; her uncle Taylor Douglas; and her beloved guardians, Onita ("Dodie") and Glenn Shelley.



Survivors include her husband, Frederick Blazer; three sons, Michael Douglas (Rae Ann), Frederick Steven (Carolyn) and Gregory Huson (Galen); a daughter, Julia Lynn (Barry); six grandchildren, Trevor Blazer (Alea), Casey Rowley (Josh), Courtney Rowley (Mitch), Hannah Elkus, Grace Elkus and Madeline Elkus; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Frank Brown; a dear sister, Nan Jenkins; as well as many special nieces and nephews.



A memorial service is Feb. 16 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where Suzanne will be laid to rest.



