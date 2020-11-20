Sylvia B. Tefft, 94, of Vine Grove, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown.



Mrs. Tefft was a member of Valley View Baptist Church in Vine Grove.



Mrs. Tefft was preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Tefft Sr.; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Yates



Survivors include three children, Donna Ray and her husband, Joe, of Haymarket, Virginia, Pat McMillian and her husband, Jim, of Radcliff, and Don Tefft and his wife, Natalie, of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren, Melissa, Chris, Jamie, Kellie and Trey; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Koratich and Mim Kraus; a brother, George Bellish; and a host of extended family members and friends.



Services for Mrs. Tefft will be private because of the governor's mandate and pending steps to curtail the rising number of COVID-19 cases throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store