Sylvia Givan Eubank, 78, of Vine Grove, passed away Friday, June 14, 201,9 at Sylvan Grove Hospital in Jackson, Georgia.
Sylvia was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Glen Eubank; and a son, Thomas Edward Eubank.
Survivors include two sons, James G. and his wife, Gwen Eubank, of Vine Grove and Daniel L. and his wife, Michelle Eubank, of Lexington; five grandchildren, Andrew, Matthew, Gayle, Katelyn and Camden; five great-grandchildren, Caleb Richard, Adilynn, Hannah, Avery and Charlotte; two sisters, Elsie (Junior) Kilburn and Cynthia Horton, both of Indiana; and a sister-in-law, Gladys Givan of Eastview.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove with the Rev. Leon Chambers officiating. Burial follows in Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Elizabethtown.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. June 27 and continues at 10 a.m. June 28 at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 18, 2019