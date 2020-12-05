1/1
Tanya Moenee Seabrooks
Tanya Moenee Seabrooks, 45, of Radcliff, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

Ms. Seabrooks was a native of Detroit, Michigan, and the daughter of Arnold Rambus and Jeannette Seabrooks Stephens (Gregory). She was a member of St. Stephen Church, where she sang in the Chapel Choir and branch manager for Limestone Bank. Ms. Seabrooks was a city councilwoman of the city of Radcliff as well as vice-president of the Kentucky Black Caucus, a member of the NAACP, Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Big Brothers Big Sisters Board of Directors. She had previously served as the Kentucky Director of the National Legislative Women and was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel.

Survivors include her mother, Jeannette Stephens (Gregory D.); her father (Arnold Rambus (Valarie); a sister, Nyisha Adams (Derrick); four brothers, Cordero Stephens (Annetia), Arnold Rambus Jr. (Kimberly), Brandon Rambus and Frank Colbert; her tqo nieces Anaria and Kayleigh; a nephew, Justin; and her paternal grandmother, Ora Lee Whitfield.

Visitation is from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

A graveside service is Friday, Dec, 18, at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Clinton, Michigan.Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at Q.A. Cantrell Funeral Home in Eastpointe, Michigan.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Dec. 5 to Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Percell & Sons Funeral Home
DEC
17
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Q.A. Cantrell Funeral Home
DEC
18
Graveside service
Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Percell & Sons Funeral Home
120 Haycraft Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
270-765-6674
