Tavon Desmond Breckenridge, 21, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.



He was born Dec. 20, 1997, at Fort Knox, to William R. Breckenridge Jr. and Darlene Domagala Woolcott. He was a member of Embry Chapel African Methodist Church in Eliza­bethtown.



Tavon enjoyed doing body work on cars and working out. He was kind-hearted, fun-loving, respectful, had a great sense of humor and would do anything for anyone in need. He loved his dog, Blitz.



He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Spuring.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by his stepmother, Carla Breckenridge; his stepfather, Mar­cus Woolcott; his grandparents, William and Joanne Breckenridge, George and Susie Nichols, Mitchell and Barbara Johnson and Johnny and Alina Edlin; 14 brothers and sisters; and a host of cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.



Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 16, 2019

