Ted Caldwell Snawder

Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Ted Caldwell Snawder, 63, of Louisville, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at St. Matthews Care Center in Louisville.

He was born in Lebanon in 1956. He was a 1975 graduate of Elizabethtown High School, where he played football and baseball. He attended the University of Kentucky and was an avid "Cats" fan. Ted retired from Stock Yards Bank in 2019. Ted was the beloved son of Annie and Darryl Snawder of Elizabethtown.

Ted was preceded in death by his lifelong friend and pet, Guinevere; and his parents, Darryl and Annie Snawder.

Survivors include his much loved dog, Achilles; his sister, Timmi Hagan; a nephew, Evan Hagan (Katie); a niece, Kori Singleton (Wesley); and five great-nieces and great-nephews, Reagan and Isaac Singleton and Zeke, Jett and Mia Jo Hagan.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 23, 2020
