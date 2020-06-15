Tereasa Louise Carroll, 57, of Radcliff, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Survivors include a son, Phillep "Danny" Rawlins; a daughter, Stephanie Winscher; and granddaughter.
Cremation was chosen with a memorial service at a later date.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 15 to Jun. 18, 2020.