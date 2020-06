Or Copy this URL to Share

Tereasa Louise Carroll, 57, of Radcliff, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



Survivors include a son, Phillep "Danny" Rawlins; a daughter, Stephanie Winscher; and granddaughter.



Cremation was chosen with a memorial service at a later date.



Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

