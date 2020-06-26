Teresa Clements, 60, of Sonora, lost her long timebattle with cancer Thursday, June 25, 2020.



Mrs. Clements was a native of Newfoundland, Canada, and the daughter the late Charles Murphy and Geraldine Bohrer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Murphy.



Survivors include a daughter, Amanda Runk (Brandon) of Washington C.H., Ohio; a son, David Wilbanks of Dayton, Ohio; her longtime fiancé, Micheal Long of Sonora; her stepfather, James Bohrer of Sacramento; a sister, Catherine Murphy of Washington C.H.; two brothers, Charles Murphy of Glendale and Daniel Murphy (Gail) of Elizabethtown; and two grandchildren, Kyler and Karson Runk.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Monday, June 29, at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



Visitation begins at noon Monday at the funeral home.

