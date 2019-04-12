Teresa Crawford, 93, of Vine Grove, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at her home.
|
She was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church.
Mrs. Crawford was preceded in death by two husbands, Robert Lee Crawford and Bernard Yates.
Survivors include three children, Bob (Drenna) Crawford of Jeffersontown, Brenda (Russ) Hostettler of Memphis, Indiana, and Kathy (Carl) Smith of Taylorsville; six grandchildren, Amanda Wade, Jeremy Crutcher (her primary care giver), Adrienne Renner, Jackie Case, Kelly Crutcher and Robby Heath; 11 great-grandchildren; and the Bernard Yates family.
The funeral is at 10 a.m. Monday, April 15, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove with the Rev. Daniel Lincoln officiating. Burial follows in Cap Anderson Cemetery in Brandenburg.
Visitation is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. There will be a prayer service at 4:30 p.m.Sunday.
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
205 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-5122
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 13, 2019