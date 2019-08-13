Teresa Druen Rucker, 57, of Hodgenville, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was a member of Salem Christian Church and attended Buffalo Elementary School, LaRue County High School and received her GED from Nazareth of Bardstown. She was employed with Sunrise Manor Nursing Home from 1981-83 and again from 2010-15. In between she worked at Nationwide Uniform for 23 years as a final inspector. She also was active with Bobby Morrison's Santa Claus Program.
Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, William Howard and Eunice Durrett Druen; five siblings, Stephen Druen, Dale Druen, Cecil Druen, Charles Underwood and Margie Druen Dennison; and four brothers-in-law, Corbett Key, James Foster, Walker "Boots" Poynter and William "Bob" Dennison.
Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Dale Rucker; three children, Brandy (Eric) Alvey of Upton and William Rucker and Charles Rucker, both of Hodgenville; six grandchildren, Cameron and Candace Alvey; Paige, Kenzey and Kaylee Rucker and Noah Rucker; six siblings, Jean Key, Melvin (Katherine) Druen, Patsy (Johnny) Willett, Evelyn Foster, Kay Poynter and Ray (Janet) Druen; and a sister-in-law, Clara Mae Druen.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Brother Sid Lewis officiating. Burial follows in Salem Christian Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 14, 2019