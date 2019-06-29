Teresa Elaine Helm, 66, of Magnolia, passed away, Friday, June 28, 2019 at her residence.
She was a member of Buffalo Nazarene Church and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jess and Mamie George McGuffin; a sister, Lina Thomas; a brother, Jackie McGuffin and a great-grandchild, Tinley Raye Riggs.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Danny Coleman Helm; two daughters, Traci (Aaron) Denham of Magnolia and Jennifer (Troy) Williams of Hodgenville; a sister, Diana Williams of Greenwood, Indiana; three brothers, Jesse Boyd McGuffin of Radcliff and Brother Roger (Barbara) McGuffin and Vernie (Jeanie) McGuffin all of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren, Kayla (J.D.) Pullin, Brianna (Steven) Riggs, Jayden Williams and David Williams; and three great-grandchildren, Easton Pullin, Brinley Riggs and Waylon Riggs.
Funeral services are at 2 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Brothers Roger McGuffin and Kevin Murphy officiating. Burial follows in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Magnolia.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. today and continues at 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may expressed at www.dixon-rogers.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 30, 2019