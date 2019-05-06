Teresa Lynn Alcorn, 55, of Bonnieville, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her father, L.V. Noe Sr. and a brother, L.V. Noe Jr.
Survivors include her husband of 30 years, James Danny Alcorn; her mother, Bobbie Noe of Okolona; a son, Bobby Kehne of Bonnieville; two brothers, Bill (Tammy) Noe of Mount Washington and Ricky (Peggy) Noe of Okolona; a sister, Donna (Jeff) Hutchins of Mount Washington; and five grandchildren, Alyssa, Kylie, Kayden, Abel and Haylie.
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Louisville.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 7, 2019