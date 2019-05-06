Teresa Lynn Alcorn

Obituary
Teresa Lynn Alcorn, 55, of Bonnieville, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her father, L.V. Noe Sr. and a brother, L.V. Noe Jr.

Survivors include her husband of 30 years, James Danny Alcorn; her mother, Bobbie Noe of Okolona; a son, Bobby Kehne of Bonnieville; two brothers, Bill (Tammy) Noe of Mount Washington and Ricky (Peggy) Noe of Okolona; a sister, Donna (Jeff) Hutchins of Mount Washington; and five grandchildren, Alyssa, Kylie, Kayden, Abel and Haylie.

A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Louisville.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 7, 2019
