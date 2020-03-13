Teresa McNeil Conklin, 53, of Radcliff, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown.
Mrs. Conklin worked for Dr. Movania for 20 years and was very much loved by her patients and coworkers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Donna Conklin; and a maternal grandfather, Don Simmermon.
Survivors include three children, Rick Conklin Jr. (Brittany), James Conklin and John Conklin (Theresa); three grandchildren, Jeremiah Conklin, Victoria Conklin and Jamie Lynn Conklin; two sisters, Tina McNeil and Toni Payne; two brothers, Jimmie John and Doug Lilja; and two cousins.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Cremation follows.
