Termaine "Maino" Perry, 35, of Vine Grove, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Norton Healthcare Hospital in Louisville.
Mr. Perry was a member of Heritage International Christian Church in Radcliff, where he served as an usher. He also was a member of Fellowship of Honorable Men.
Survivors include his wife, Chassity Bottoms; two daughters, Ayla Perry and Royal Perry; his parents, Roger and Veronica Perry Sr., all of Vine Grove; a brother, Roger Perry Jr. and his wife, Shirley, of Elizabethtown; two nieces, Lina Perry of Elizabethtown and Shyla Fryer of Charlotte, North Carolina; and a host of family and friends.
The funeral for Mr. Perry is at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Heritage International Christian Church in Radcliff with Pastor Aubrey Jackson officiating. Burial follows in Vine Grove Cemetery.
Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2019