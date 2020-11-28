Terrence Williams, 50, of Radcliff, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.



Mr. Williams was retired from the U.S. Army.



Services for Mr. Williams will be private because of the governor's mandate and pending steps to curtail the rising number of COVID-19 cases throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



A drive thru visitation is from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.







