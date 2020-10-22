Terri Lynn Wease, 58, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.



Terri was a member of Job's Daughters and was an assistant manager at Dollar General. She graduated from East Hardin High School in Elizabethtown. She loved nature and all the beauty it has to offer. She was happiest when she was outside planting flowers and watching the birds.



Terri was preceded in death by her father, James Leigh Duncan; her grandparents Walter T. and Alice Ann Frank and Harley and Mary Rachel Goodman.



Survivors include her mother, Alice Ann Duncan of Pensacola; her two sisters, Judy (Larry) Stegall of Pensacola and Michelle (Phil) DeMonte of Saint Charles, Illinois; her brother, James C. Duncan of Pensacola; her daughter, Tyra (Bradley) Nunn; her two sons, Travis (Sarah) Butler and Todd (Gina) Butler; and her six grandchildren, Camlin, Cali, Alexis, Audrey, Tucker and Timmy; as well as a host of special friends and her work family.



The funeral is at noon Saturday, Oct. 24, at Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home, 1985 West Nine Mile Road, Pensacola.



Visitation is from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store