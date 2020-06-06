Terri Moore, 72, of Radcliff, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Moore; and two sisters, Janyce Davidson and Rogene Plummer.
Survivors include two children, Charles Leroy Moore of Boston, Kentucky, and Stacy Ross and her husband, Rob, of Vine Grove; two grandchildren, Bobby and Linsay; two brothers, Brian Peterson of Watervliet, Michigan, and Brad Peterson of Benbrook, Texas; and a host of family and friends.
A graveside service for Mrs. Moore is at 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
The family requests donations be made to any favorite charity of choice.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2020.