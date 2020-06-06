Terri Moore
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terri Moore, 72, of Radcliff, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Moore; and two sisters, Janyce Davidson and Rogene Plummer.

Survivors include two children, Charles Leroy Moore of Boston, Kentucky, and Stacy Ross and her husband, Rob, of Vine Grove; two grandchildren, Bobby and Linsay; two brothers, Brian Peterson of Watervliet, Michigan, and Brad Peterson of Benbrook, Texas; and a host of family and friends.

A graveside service for Mrs. Moore is at 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

The family requests donations be made to any favorite charity of choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved