Terri Moore, 72, of Radcliff, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville.She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Moore; and two sisters, Janyce Davidson and Rogene Plummer.Survivors include two children, Charles Leroy Moore of Boston, Kentucky, and Stacy Ross and her husband, Rob, of Vine Grove; two grandchildren, Bobby and Linsay; two brothers, Brian Peterson of Watervliet, Michigan, and Brad Peterson of Benbrook, Texas; and a host of family and friends.A graveside service for Mrs. Moore is at 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.The family requests donations be made to any favorite charity of choice