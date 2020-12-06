Terry Leonard "Boobie Bear" Whelan, 59, of Brandenburg, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at his residence.
Boobie Bear was an avid sports fan, but especially loved the University of Kentucky Wildcats. He was a diehard Democrat and never minded entering into a political debate.
Terry was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Rose Whelan; and his brother, Jeffrey David Whelan.
He is survived by three children, Chad Jeffrey Whelan of Nashville, Tennessee, Kristen Whelan and Caleb Whelan and his fiancé, Shelby, both of Elizabethtown; his granddaughter, Ava Marie Whelan; his former wives, Sherry Johnson and Missy Whitehead; his father, Red Whelan and his wife, Shirley; three sisters, Mary Lynne Medley and her husband, Chris, Loretta Gail Whelan and Marla Kaye Wimpee and her husband, Tommy; two stepsisters, Sherry Claycomb and her husband, Frank, and Angie Searcy and her husband, Willie; a stepbrother, Todd Berry; two nieces, Mindy Nevitt and her husband, Jeremy, and Jessica Oliver; two nephews, Matthew and Nathan Wimpee; and his great niece and nephew, Aria and Asher Nevitt.
The funeral will be private for Terry's immediate family only, because of COVID-19 mandates issued by the governor of Kentucky. The service will be streamed online to the Hager Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7. Burial follows in St. George Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Heart Association
or to the American Cancer Society
.
Condolences may be left at hagerfuneralhome.com.