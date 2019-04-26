Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for The Rev. W. Don Tennison. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home 2072 S. Dixie Blvd. Radcliff , KY 40160 (270)-351-3172 Send Flowers Obituary

The Rev. W. Don Tennison, 82, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Jefferson City, Missouri.



The Rev. Tennison was born Jan. 25, 1937, to Herman and Laura Naomi Tennison in Cross Plains, Texas. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1957-1961 before attending Southwestern Assemblies of God University to study for the ministry.



The Rev. Tennison pastored churches for almost 15 years in Texas, Tennessee and Kentucky before becoming the lead pastor at Radcliff First Assembly of God from 1978-1990. "Pastor T," as he affectionately was known, led that community through the worst drunken driving crash in U.S. history when 27 people were killed when a drunken driver hit the church bus during a youth outing May 14, 1988. He also served as a presbyter for the Assemblies of God in the ministry networks of Tennessee and Kentucky, as military contact pastor for the Kentucky Ministry Network and as president of the Ministerial Alliance in Radcliff. From 1990 until Parkinson's disease took its course, the Rev. Tennison traveled with his wife as an evangelist for the Assemblies of God.



"Pastor T" was known for his love of people and his love of the Bible. He was a model pastor and leader respected throughout his community. Pastor T's unrivaled kindness, patience and wisdom made him a stabilizing presence in the lives of those he served. He lived a proven life of integrity and faithfulness, especially to his family who remain ever grateful to God for him. The consistency of Pastor T's love and life made it easy to believe in the loving and faithful God known through Jesus.



The Rev. Tennison was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Doug Tennison.



He is survived by his wife, the Rev. Martha Tennison; a son, Dr. Allen Tennison; a daughter-in-law, the Rev. Rhonda Tennison; a grandson, David Allen Steele Tennison; two brothers, Dale and Doyle Tennison; a sister, Nita Beebe; and many beloved nephews and nieces.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Radcliff First Assembly of God in Radcliff. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.



A viewing will be open to the public from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff and continue at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.

