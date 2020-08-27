1/
Theda Marie Overbay
Theda Marie Overbay, 87, of Radcliff, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at her home.

She was a member of Church of God in Radcliff.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Overbay.

Survivors include her two children, Jerry (Pam) Overbay of Radcliff and Jacqueline Porcelli of Elizabethtown; two granddaughters, Crystal (Kenric) and Angie Overbay; and seven great-grandchildren, Brandon Bourne, Taylor Bourne, Alex Bourne, Sam Bourne, Owen Bourne, Kylie Overbay and Ella Overbay.

The funeral is at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at Church Of God, 1235 Hill St. in Radcliff with Bishop Larry Richardson officiating. Burial is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the church.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 27 to Sep. 4, 2020.
