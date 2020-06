Thelma "Katherine" Druen, 83, of Glendale, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her residence.She was born in Upton to William and Ursley Exler Hornback. She was a homemaker and a member of Gilead Baptist Church. Thelma was a member of the Eastern Star Upton Lodge.She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Ada Ruby Meredith.She is survived by her loving husband, Melvin Druen of Glendale; a son, Rodney Lee (Joyce) Druen of Sonora; two daughters, Tammy (Tim) Smith of Rineyville and Millie (Gary Allen) Druen of Elizabethtown; three sisters, Shirley (David) Barr of Hodgenville, Linda Moyer of Rineyville and Joyce (Kenneth) Perry of Eastview; seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.The funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Gilead Baptist Church in Glendale with the Rev. Mike Walker officiating. Burial is in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.The family requests that memorial contributions be given to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, Va. 22215.Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.