Thelma "Katherine" Druen, 83, of Glendale, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Upton to William and Ursley Exler Hornback. She was a homemaker and a member of Gilead Baptist Church. Thelma was a member of the Eastern Star Upton Lodge.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Ada Ruby Meredith.
She is survived by her loving husband, Melvin Druen of Glendale; a son, Rodney Lee (Joyce) Druen of Sonora; two daughters, Tammy (Tim) Smith of Rineyville and Millie (Gary Allen) Druen of Elizabethtown; three sisters, Shirley (David) Barr of Hodgenville, Linda Moyer of Rineyville and Joyce (Kenneth) Perry of Eastview; seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Gilead Baptist Church in Glendale with the Rev. Mike Walker officiating. Burial is in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
The family requests that memorial contributions be given to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, Va. 22215.
Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.