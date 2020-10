Thelma Louise Dillard Sloan, 87, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at her home.She was a nursing assistant at Hardin Memorial Hospital for many years. She was also a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the 700 Club.She was preceded in death by her husband, Char­les Sloan; her children's father, Laurel Lee "Corkey" Dillard Sr.; a daughter, Sondra J. Poling; granddaughter, Trina S. Dillard; grandson, Tyler Dean Thompson; her parents, Richard Samuel and Cynthia Mae Demp­ster Humphrey; and her brothers and sisters.Survivors include her children, Amanda Dillard Hollowell (Lee), Laurel L. "Junebug" Dillard Jr., Ta-Mara "Tammy" Dillard Shadowens and Rhonda Dillard Cissell; a brother, Dennis Humphrey; grandchildren, Amy Constant Howell, Jason Dillard, Layfe Wade, Michael Cissell (Mandy), Alexis Cissell Beeler (Ashley), Kayla Thompson Robinson (Larry), Randy Poling, Adam Poling, Maletta Curry and Christina Stallins; 11 great-grandchildren and 21 nieces and nephews.The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with burial to follow in Hardin Memorial Park.Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.Sunday at the funeral home.To leave an online condolence or light a candle of remembrance, go to trowbridgefh.com. Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.