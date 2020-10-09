Thelma Louise Dillard Sloan, 87, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at her home.
She was a nursing assistant at Hardin Memorial Hospital for many years. She was also a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the 700 Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Sloan; her children's father, Laurel Lee "Corkey" Dillard Sr.; a daughter, Sondra J. Poling; granddaughter, Trina S. Dillard; grandson, Tyler Dean Thompson; her parents, Richard Samuel and Cynthia Mae Dempster Humphrey; and her brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her children, Amanda Dillard Hollowell (Lee), Laurel L. "Junebug" Dillard Jr., Ta-Mara "Tammy" Dillard Shadowens and Rhonda Dillard Cissell; a brother, Dennis Humphrey; grandchildren, Amy Constant Howell, Jason Dillard, Layfe Wade, Michael Cissell (Mandy), Alexis Cissell Beeler (Ashley), Kayla Thompson Robinson (Larry), Randy Poling, Adam Poling, Maletta Curry and Christina Stallins; 11 great-grandchildren and 21 nieces and nephews.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with burial to follow in Hardin Memorial Park.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.Sunday at the funeral home.
To leave an online condolence or light a candle of remembrance, go to trowbridgefh.com.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.