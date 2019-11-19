Thelma Reese Pedersen passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Lansing, Kansas.



She was born Thelma Buchanan on Jan 21, 1927, in Greensburg, married Alfred LeRoy Pedersen in 1954 and served as an Army wife until his retirement in 1970. She lived in Elizabethtown from 1970 until 2008 and was the secretary of Christ's Church, Episcopal. She moved to Franklin, Tennessee, in 2008 and then to Lansing in 2011, where she resided until her passing.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete, who passed in 1976; her parents Lynn and Ressie Buchanan; a sister, Dorothy Blaydes; and a brother, Richard Buchanan.



Survivors include five children and their spouses, Alfred Stephen (Donna) of San Diego, California, Richard Norman (April) of Lansing, Susan Carol (Jim) of Franklin, Charles Ernest (Denebola) of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, and David Lynn (Dawn) of Chesapeake, Virginia; 10 grandchildren, Theresa Anne, Richard Le, Roy Allen, Sierra Nichole, Samuel David, Robert James, Charles Mclean, Denebola Buchanan, Steven Earl and Elizabeth Ashley; and three great-grandchildren, Jackson Richard (8), Hailey Marie (8) and Roy Allen Jr. (1).



The funeral is at 2 p.m. CST Monday, Nov. 25, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Franklin. Interment is at 1 p.m. EST Nov. 26 with her husband, retied Maj. Alfred L. Pedersen at the Fort Knox Post Cemetery, arrive 30 minutes early to get an on-post pass.



Flowers may be sent to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 510 W. Main Street, Franklin, TN 37064 for the funeral service.

