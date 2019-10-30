Thelma Rose Peters, 83, of Eastview, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown.
She was born in Howevalley to Alvin and Annie Harper. She retired from civil service at Fort Knox, where she worked for 33 years. She was an excellent cook. She was a longtime member of Stephensburg Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Annie Klinglesmith Harper; two sisters, Louise Fox and Dorothy Crump; and four brothers, Roy Louis Harper, Earl Harper, William Floyd Harper and Clarence Harper.
Survivors include her loving husband, the Rev. Elbert Lee Peters of Eastview; a daughter, Connie (Rev. Kenneth) Merritt of Eastview; four sons, Gene (Suzie) Peters of Stephensburg, Ronnie (Iva Jo) Peters of Rineyville, Tony (Tracy) Peters of Bedford, Indiana, and the Rev. Doug (Carla) Peters of Cecilia; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Revs. Doug Peters and Doug Sanders officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 31, 2019