Thelma Thurman Travis, 90, of Lebanon Junction, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at her home.



Survivors include two sons, Patrick and Stuart Travis; three daughters, Amy Flowers, Valeria Fisher and Cindy Travis; seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.



A graveside service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Mount Carmel Church Cemetery.



Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.

