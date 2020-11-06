1/
Thelma Thurman Travis
Thelma Thurman Travis, 90, of Lebanon Junction, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at her home.

Survivors include two sons, Patrick and Stuart Travis; three daughters, Amy Flowers, Valeria Fisher and Cindy Travis; seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.

A graveside service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Mount Carmel Church Cemetery.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2020.
