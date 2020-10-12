Theresa "Terri" Drake, 64, of Rineyville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville.
Mrs. Drake was a member of Valley View Baptist Church in Vine Grove and she was very active in the community.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Drake.
She is survived by one daughter, Randi Lynette Duffee and her husband, Jason, of Vine Grove; one son, Shawn Drake and his wife, Amanda, of Lexington; five grandchildren, Taylor, Peyton, Annabelle, Eleanor and Edith; and a host of family and friends.
The funeral for Mrs. Drake will be private at Valley View Baptist Church in Vine Grove. Burial will be in Vine Grove Cemetery.
A drive-thru visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove, During the visitation, people will not be allowed to get out of their vehicles.
Memorial donations can be made to the Brittany Alyse Mayhew-Lasley Trust (Medical) at Cecilian Bank, 536 Highland Ave., Vine Grove KY 40175.
