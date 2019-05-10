Thomas Bernard "Tommy" Brangers, 89, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at his home.
He was a native of Hardin County and a member of St. John Catholic Church. He was a long-time member of the Hardin County Farmers Market, dedicated member of the Carpenters Union No. 3223, operator of a dairy farm, a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and a 1948 graduate of Rineyville High School. He was also a member of the American Legion Post No. 113.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Kathryn Newton Brangers, his parents, Henry B. and Genevieve French Brangers; a son, Thomas Jerome (Jerry) Brangers and his siblings, Betty Thomas and George Brangers.
He is survived by three sons, Sam (Judy) Brangers of Elizabethtown, Leo (Carol) Brangers of Rineyville, and Tony Brangers of Elizabethtown; two daughters, Regina (Mike) Miller of Clarksburg, West Virginia, and Ann (Terrill) Sebastian of Colorado Springs, Colorado; one brother, Frank Brangers of Lexington; three sisters, Helen Miller of Elizabethtown, Marcella Crewz of Rineyville and Patricia Livingston of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; 19 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. John Catholic Church with Father Dan Lincoln officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and continues at 8:30 a.m. Monday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
There will be a prayer vigil service at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Hosparus Health of Central Kentucky.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 12, 2019