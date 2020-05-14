Thomas Blaine Nugent, 59, of Vine Grove, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at his residence.
Tommy was a longtime carrier for the United States Post Office and a die-hard University of Louisville fan.
Tommy was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Joyce Branson; his father, Joseph A. Nugent; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Beatrice and William Brown.
Survivors include his loving wife, Brenda Nugent; three children, Joshua Bennett and his wife, Emily, Lindsey Embry and her husband, Daniel, and Christopher Nugent; four grandchildren, Adalyn and Chance Bennett and Leah and Jacie Embry; and three brothers, Michael Nugent and his wife, Vickie, Patrick Nugent and his wife, Cindy, and Todd Branson and his wife, Laura.
The funeral will be private for Tommy's immediate family only, because of health concerns.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 15, 2020