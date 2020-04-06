Thomas C. Buerman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas C. Buerman.
Service Information
Manakee Funeral Home
2098 Leitchfield Road
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
7696341
Obituary
Send Flowers

Thomas C. Buerman, 72, of Upton, passed away Sunday April 5, 2020, at the V.A. Medical Center in Louisville.

He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to George Buerman Jr. and Mildred Collins Buerman. He was a truck driver and also was a U.S. Army veteran.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his loving wife, Debbi Buerman of Upton; a stepson, Stuart (Renee) Sullivan; two sisters, Barbara Bengler and Dorothy Masterson; two brothers, George Buerman III and Gary Buerman; and a grandson, Clay Sullivan.

A private burial will be held in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.