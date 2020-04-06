Thomas C. Buerman, 72, of Upton, passed away Sunday April 5, 2020, at the V.A. Medical Center in Louisville.
He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to George Buerman Jr. and Mildred Collins Buerman. He was a truck driver and also was a U.S. Army veteran.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his loving wife, Debbi Buerman of Upton; a stepson, Stuart (Renee) Sullivan; two sisters, Barbara Bengler and Dorothy Masterson; two brothers, George Buerman III and Gary Buerman; and a grandson, Clay Sullivan.
A private burial will be held in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 7, 2020