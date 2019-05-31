Thomas Charles Mohler, 62, of Radcliff, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Mohler; seven children, Tonya Maestas, Tina Nelson, Tanja Greene, Geneva Garrison, Mary Herald, Trisha Todd and Thomas Mohler; 13 grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
A private service will be held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 1, 2019